Thomas Tuchel’s wife Sissi is rarely seen but has ‘big say’ on Chelsea boss’ choices

Thomas Tuchel has taken some of European football’s biggest jobs, from Borussia Dortmund to Paris Saint-Germain and most recently Chelsea.

The German has turned around the English club’s fortunes and they now look well-set to challenge for the Premier League title this season, having begun the campaign unbeaten.

Tuchel has steadily risen through the ranks to become a respected manager in club football.

His departures from the clubs that he managed have been tense in recent years. PSG and Dortmund both fired him amid tensions among the club chiefs and the German.







But while it is obviously Tuchel who has decided on his next destination whenever he departs a job, there is one key player who mainly stays behind the scenes.

Sissi, his wife, was married to him in 2009. She became his manager at FSV Mainz in 2009.

It would not be a surprise if Sissi’s name is one that Chelsea fans have not heard before though.

That is because, according to The Sun, she is rarely seen together with her husband as he prefers to avoid the limelight.

While she has no impact on football decisions such as tactics and coaching, it is said that she plays a “big part” in his career.

She is reported to be a huge support for her husband and has a “big say” on which jobs he takes acting as a sounding board for him.

Sissi assisted him in deciding which club he managed.

The Sun reports that Sissi visited Paris to look for a home for their family during Dortmund’s sacking.













Chelsea will be grateful to her for pushing her husband Frank Lampard to replace her at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel led the Blues to their Champions League title, and she looks poised to add another trophy to her collection.