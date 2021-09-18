Man Utd warned Chelsea have major advantage on them in Premier League title race

Manchester United have been warned by former Red Devils star Kleberson that Chelsea have a major advantage on them in the Premier League title race this season.

United and Chelsea have done some solid business in the transfer window and will be a serious challenge to Liverpool and Manchester City for the title.

United looks stronger than ever thanks to the signings Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Chelsea splashed just shy of £100m to bring Romelu Lukaku, who has hit the ground running, back to Stamford Bridge.

After Thomas Tuchel's January appointment, the Blues won the Champions League trophy. This was a remarkable feat.









And former Brazil midfielder Kleberson has admitted that while United’s new-look team should be favourites to win the title this season, Tuchel has made them a serious force to be reckoned with.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Kleberson said: “Manchester United are favourites for the title just because of the signing of Ronaldo alongside existing players like Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. Those guys a very powerful in an attacking sense.

“However, Chelsea have a great manager. He makes his teams very organised and is great at prioritising the team over the players.

“It’ll be a very good game when Man United and Chelsea play against each other.”

Kleberson briefly played with Ronaldo after they both arrived at United in 2003

And the 2002 World Cup winner admits that even in those early training sessions, Ronaldo was always razor-focused in training and determined to be the best player he could become.

“When Cristiano Ronaldo and I signed, he was very young, and I was a little bit older than him,” Kleberson added.







“At that time, I had great moments, winning the World Cup and then arriving at a big club like Manchester United.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was very young, and was a talented player, but he had a lot of room for improvement. He had a lot to learn. But, of course, when it was a training session, or the first time when I saw him at training, his technique with the ball was amazing. His dribbling was great, and he was shooting with both left foot and right foot.

“He has always been very focused and determined, even as a young guy. We don’t get many young players with that level of determination. We have a lot of young players who aren’t mentally prepared to get better day by day, and game by game.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was different, he wanted to be the best player, and he worked hard and pushed himself. And that’s why he has achieved the things that he has, and it’s also why he’s still playing a good level today.”