Thomas Markle Says Harry Should Never Return To UK

Thomas Markle is at it again. The notorious father of Meghan Markle attacks his daughter whenever a chance presents itself. He recently bashed Meghan and her husband Prince Harry‘s choice to stay home instead of attending Prince Philip’s memorial service. Here’s what’s going on.

The Couple Did Not Attend

In a kerfuffle that was far more complicated than it needed to be, Prince Harry locked horns with royal officials over the terms of his return. Harry’s main concern was security for his family, but the monarchy refused to give him any assistance. Since he couldn’t just bring his own security and surveillance team with him from the United States, Harry and Markle did not make the trip.

Or so the story goes, anyway. We must remember that Markle and Harry have a newborn baby at home, not to mention their eldest child, 2-year-old Archie. Traveling internationally to a nation that may greet you with hostility, paired with lingering concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, make this a complicated situation. In any case, Philip’s thanksgiving celebration went off without the Sussexes in attendance. Since the two are so private, we have no way of knowing if they reached out to Elizabeth or not.

Thomas Has An Infamous History

Ever since Meghan and Harry became a couple, she and her father Thomas Markle have grown estranged. He turned himself into a spectacle on her wedding day, inviting the paparazzi directly against her wishes. He’s been a thorn in her side ever since. Thomas infamously leaked private letters to the tabloids, causing a string of lawsuits.

Thomas makes himself available to just about any publication whenever Meghan does anything. When she was on the cover of Time 100, Thomas chastised her for not being influential enough. When Meghan was handed a lawsuit from her half-sister Samantha, Thomas was there to back Samantha to the hilt.

An ‘Unforgivable’ Sin

This week, Thomas sat down with Newsweek to discuss, you guessed it, Meghan. He criticized her for not flying to England for Philip’s ceremony: “Attending and giving respect and God’s grace to Prince Philip for a lifetime of service was very important to the Queen, and for them to not show up is like a slap in the face to the Queen and unforgivable.” He doesn’t think the Brits will ever forgive her.

In his attack, Thomas shockingly announced his support of Prince Andrew. Andrew stood beside Queen Elizabeth at the ceremony, raising eyebrows because of his pedophilia scandal. Thomas says Elizabeth “was right to take Andrew at her side and I think some people got a little shocked by that but I think it was the right thing for her and for Andrew.”

Thomas goes so far as to say Harry should never go home again. “he should be ashamed to ever go back to England again. But then again I’m prejudiced against him, so that’s how I feel. If they didn’t have this multi-million dollar public relations team everyone would hate them.”

You can’t help but feel for Meghan in all of this when her own father is telling the press that he’s prejudiced against her, and even implies he hates her and Harry.

