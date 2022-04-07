Mom of Natalee Holloway Confronted by Cops During Her Return to Aruba, Where Her Daughter Disappeared

Beth Holloway is making an emotional return to Aruba, the Caribbean Island where her teen daughter Natalee Holloway disappeared during spring break 17 years ago. But the Alabama mom and television personality Nancy Grace, who joined her on the trip, weren’t met with the friendliest of welcomes.

The pair said they were confronted by local police while filming for the new television series “A Natalee Holloway Investigation,” now airing on Fox Nation.

“They wanted to arrest us,” Grace told . “They wanted to arrest Natalee’s mother.”

The police confrontation in Aruba, which was partially caught on camera, took place after Grace and Natalee’s mother allegedly filmed in a hotel without permission – which they called a trumped-up charge.

She speculated, “They do not want bad PR, public relations, about Aruba. Summer is coming up, spring break right now, they want to welcome everybody in.”

Their recent investigation ended with new information about the timeline of Natalee’s disappearance. While her mom never received closure, she said she has found peace with what happened to her daughter.

“Natalee was with God, and he wrapped his heavenly arms around her and cared for her, whatever ordeal she encountered that night,” she said.

Natalee Holloway, who was just 18 at the time, disappeared while on a trip with her high school class in 2005. She and her senior classmates from Mountain Brook High School had just graduated days before, and they were celebrating the milestone.

Her body has never been found, and officially, the case of her disappearance has never been solved. “You can see how small [the island] is. They should have had it solved in 24 hours,” Grace said.

The primary suspect in the case is Joran van der Sloot, whom many describe as a local party boy.

“I’m not flabbergasted, I’m embarrassed that law enforcement did not do their duty,” Grace said. “They did not put van der Sloot behind bars for murder.”

Joran van der Sloot is currently in prison in Peru, convicted for the murder of a 21-year-old woman in a hotel room. He has not been charged in Natalee’s murder.