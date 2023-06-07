This vegetable juice may help to reduce the chance of having a heartattack

Beetroot juice reduces the risk of heart attacks, according to a new study.

Just 70ml per day can more than reduce the risk of heart attack or complications for patients wearing a stent.

1 Study shows that drinking beetroot-juice can help reduce heart attacks. Alamy

According to researchers, purple juice contains nitrates that help dilate vessels and improve blood circulation.

Dr Krishnaraj Rathod, from Queen Mary University of London, said: “Our patients liked that their treatment was a completely natural product that has no significant side effects.

“We will take this to the next stage of trials in the hope doctors can soon prescribe beetroot juice to ensure stents last longer.”

Angina affects more than 1.3 million people in Britain. Many of them are treated with stents, which keep the arteries open. However, they may fail.

Professor James Leiper, from the British Heart Foundation, said: “Work still needs to be done to ensure that every patient sees a long-term benefit from the procedure.

“This small study must now be scaled-up to confirm the initial observation.”