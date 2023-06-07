Prince Harry testifies at Tabloid Phone Hacking Trial

Prince Harry was called to the stand as a witness over allegations that Daily Mirror “hacked his phone” by paying private investigators and “illegally obtained” personal information on him. Harry claims that the tabloid “took pleasure” in ruining his relationships and created a “huge amount of paranoia.” He claims that the Daily Mirror fuelled speculation about James Hewitt’s father, who was involved with Diana for five years.
