This seaside community has secret beaches, incredible views from cliffs and its castle is just minutes from Dublin city center

WARMER days, sunshine, and our best memories are always found in these places. As the summer vacations approach, it’s a good idea to make some new memories at one Ireland’s most scenic locations.

Howth is only 25 minutes by train from Dublin City Centre. It’s bustling with people and offers amazing outdoor activities, breathtaking walks and delicious food.

The picturesque harbour is the perfect place for visitors to relax and enjoy their food before they head out on their exploration of this beautiful seaside community.

WALKING TRAILS

Howth, which is part the Dublin Coastal Trail has a wealth of walking opportunities.

A leisurely stroll down the East Pier is a great option if you want to reach the incredible lighthouse.

You can find a variety of trails at Howth Head that offer a more challenging hike for those seeking something different.

The bay is surrounded by breathtaking views from the paths that wind up and down the cliffs. The Cliff Path Loop, 6 km long, can take you to these amazing views.

Balscadden Bay is a beautiful bay of clear water and sand that you’ll pass on your way to the start of the trail.

OUTDOOR EVENTS

Howth is the perfect place to be if you’re looking for adventure.

You can kayak to explore caves, cliffs, and islands. This gives you the chance to really get close to nature.

There are two great courses for keen golfers. Howth Golf Course lies on the hills above the headland. The public Deer Park Golf Course sits right beside Howth Castle.

MUSEUMS

The town has one of the most bizarre museums in Ireland, so there is plenty to do for history lovers.

Martello Tower’s Hurdy-Gurdy museum of vintage radio opened its first doors in 2003. It was founded by Pat Herbert, who wanted to display the radios and other communications equipment he collected during his time in London’s construction industry.

The National Transport Museum is located in Howth, which has rare and unusual vehicles such as a 1883 fire engine and a Dublin tram replica.

HOWTH CASTLE

Almeric, first Lord of Howth in 1177 came to Ireland along with John de Courcy.

According to legend, Almeric gained possession of the Howth peninsula by winning a victory on August 10. He is believed to have given the name St Lawrence as a token of his gratitude.

The house’s contents can be viewed by guests upon their visit. They include the Great Sword of Howth that Almeric is alleged to have wielded in 1177. However, it has been more convincingly dated from the early 15th century.

Other paintings on display are portraits by Watts (Lavery), Hudson, Grant, Ferneley, Grant and Ferneley. Also, Francis Bindon has a portrait of Jonathan Swift.

HIDDEN BEACHES

You will find a variety of stunning beaches at Howth: Claremont Beach, Red Rock and Balscadden Bay. There is even one mysterious hidden beach.

Red Rock Beach, located on the south side of the peninsula is the first of these beaches.

This stunning beach is sure to be encountered if you are taking the Howth Cliff Walk’s longest path.

Claremont Beach is located on the west side. It boasts miles of golden sand.

The beach is great for families who want to relax before moving on to the town.

You can also see the Eye of Ireland.

Balscadden Bay Beach can be found on the opposite shore of Howth.

Although it’s not sandy, the view from the Howth Cliffs is breathtaking.

While the Howth hidden beach is certainly Instagram-worthy, it’s important to be mindful of the potential dangers that this small paradise presents.

It is best to enjoy the unique find from above, despite its uneven terrain and steep faces.

B&B AND HOTEL PRICES

Sutton Cross is home to the Marine Hotel, a charming hotel that offers warmth and charm. Its lawn stretches down to Dublin Bay.

There are 48 bedrooms, swimming pool, sauna, meeting rooms and banquet facilities and room prices begin at around €115 per night for two people.

King Sitric Seafood Bar and Accommodation situated at the foot of the East Pier, also offers rooms from €170 per night.

B&B accommodation in the area also includes Gleann-Na-Smol with rooms for around €137 per night.

