This Is What Really Happens When You Pop Your Ears

If you have trouble popping your ears, it’s likely your eustachian tube is blocked. As a result, you can feel ear pressure and possibly develop an earache. Difficulty popping your ears can be a sign of swollen adenoids, tonsils or sinuses; thick mucus blocking the air; or excessive ear wax (via Collin County Ear Nose & Throat (CCENT).

There are some safe ways to pop your ears to relieve that pressure, and they involve your jaw — yawning, chewing gum, swallowing (try drinking water), or sucking on hard candy. If you’re congested from allergies, sinusitis, or a cold, try taking a decongestant to thin the mucus (via Medical News Today).

So, what really happens when you pop your ears? It’s your eustachian tube opening and closing. If you’ve tried the methods above for popping your ears, and they’re not working, you need to see an ENT. They can help by draining fluid from your ears, surgically removing your adenoids or tonsils, or safely removing excess ear wax (via CCENT).