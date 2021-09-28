Following Husband Josh’s Arrest Anna Duggar Surfaces For First Time

Anna Duggar has finally surfaced after months of silence. The former TLC star essentially disappeared from social media after her husband Josh was arrested in April. She hasn’t posted on social media or been featured in her family’s photos in months. But now, she’s finally appeared again.

As we’ve reported, Josh was arrested for the possession of child pornography. Due to the nature of his crimes, he’s been living with a court-appointed guardian for the past few months. While Anna is allowed to see him and bring their children to visit, he isn’t allowed to be anywhere that kids are present.

His trial is set for November 30, and he’s facing decades in prison. On Monday, September 27, however, Josh had a motion hearing. His legal team filed several motions, and four of the five were denied. While fans and critics are interested in the outcome of this hearing, they are also intrigued by Anna’s appearance at the recent hearing.





Anna Duggar stands by her man.

Anna stands right by Josh’s side at his hearing in a photo taken of a Reddit user’s TV screen. Josh is wearing a suit, while his pregnant wife Anna wears a pale pink dress. She has a soft smile on her face as the couple exits the building together.

Since Josh’s arrest, he has claimed he’s not guilty. All this time, Anna has reportedly believed that he’s innocent as well.

Other sources have spoken about what’s going on with the Duggar family, revealing that Jim Bob and Michelle are also standing by their son’s side. According to one source, Jim Bob plans to sweep this scandal under the rug.

Only time will tell what’s going to happen next with Josh’s case. But it looks like Anna is continuing to support Josh despite his charges. Fans hope that she will eventually leave him to protect herself and the kids. But, as fans know, divorce is frowned upon by the Duggar family’s religion. Years ago, Anna’s brother even offered to help her leave Josh during one of his other scandals. So, it’s unclear what it will take to get her to leave him.

So, are you surprised to see the new photo of Josh and Anna Duggar together? Have you been waiting for an update from her? Let us know in the comments section below.

For the latest Duggar family news, check back with TV Shows Ace.