This is Us: Kevin’s focus in the Final Season’s Big Three Trilogy’s Final Season has been changed

Spoilers ahead of Episode 8 This Is UsSeason 6 called “The Guitar Man.”

This Is UsThe final Big Three Trilogy episode of the series kicked off with an episode that was centered around Kevin. After they had been off-screen, he set out to prove that he was a father by taking his twins to the cabin. Madison during The emotional Thanksgiving episode It quickly became complicated. It was a pleasant evening with Cassidy, Nicky, Edie ( Nicky’s future husband ), and Cassidy’s son Matty took a dark turn due to a car crash, but the end result was a shift in Kevin’s focus for the better.

Kevin initially was upset with Cassidy’s arrival to inspect the construction, but he soon discovered that there were some errors in the foundation’s laying that required it to be torn down. He learned that Cassidy had hired veterans to do the job, but – having just flown across the country with the twins – was in no mood to be reasonable or sympathetic. He did ultimately apologize, and everybody had a wonderful night that couldn’t be spoiled by Monopoly bickering or Kevin’s attempts to play the guitar.

Cassidy crashed into a pole while driving in the middle of the night, turning the visit upside down. Kevin’s immediate reaction at learning that she wasn’t driving under the influence was relief, but Nicky realized that Cassidy must have hit the pole deliberately out of desperation and pain from the memories that have been haunting her. Nicky and Kevin found a way for Cassidy to be there. She even agreed to therapy with someone Nicky could trust.

Kevin was able to learn more about Cassidy’s veterans and realize the extent of their experience, including the building of schools in war zones. Kevin came to an amazing conclusion: he would complete the mission. Jack’s dream of Big Three Homes and start a construction company, which would employ veterans. After settling on a goal he was proud to achieve, he flew home and did a better job of calming the twins. Jack would be proud.

Justin Hartley, who of course has been playing Kevin Pearson from the beginning, shared how this Big Three Homes company will change his character’s focus in what remains of the sixth season, telling EW :

It’s obvious to me that this is his passion and his project. He’s also funding it. He’s funding the entire thing with his acting money. He can then raise money. Because it is a non-profit, he can raise funds from private parties. It’s clear that he is passionate about it. It’s not really a family thing… necessarily? Although it was started by his dad and his family, he is now running it. He loves it and it is his passion. It’s what he focuses on — his kids and his nonprofit. He does that because it’s what he believes in.

Who would have thought that the man most well-known for his achievements would be the one we know best? The Manny would go on to found a construction company that would honor his father’s dream and employ veterans? Kevin has never served in war, but he knows from firsthand experience with Cassidy, his uncle and dad just how much it can affect people after they return home. This construction company could be the perfect culmination of his character’s journey. Plus, he’s getting better with his kids and even realized that he’s not destined to become a master guitarist.

Of course, it may be a few weeks before fans learn much – if any – more about Kevin and his goal of building Big Three Homes. The Big Three Trilogy still has the Kate and Randall episodes, and next week’s promo shows that Kate will be next. She and Toby appear to be enjoying each other’s company on a little weekend trip, but it’s safe to say that any joy isn’t going to be enough to overcome all of their issues, Divorce on the horizon . Have a look at these: