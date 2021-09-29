This Is Us’ Chris Sullivan Just Gave Us a Major Hint About Toby

Sullivan previously surprised two schools in Jackson, Miss. Pensacola (Fla.) with funding for school-based mental wellness activities. And, Sullivan’s youth outreach program is inspired by his own IRL role as a father: He’s one dad who rocks short shorts, much like his This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimiglia.

“I agree with short shorts. I have a few pairs myself,” Sullivan quipped. “Short shorts season is on its way out, but it’s a classic bit of dad style. Milo might not be a dad, but I am and it’s that classic 1982 short shorts that I approve of.”

Watch the full interview above for more This Is Us secrets!

Catch up on all episodes of This Is Us on Peacock before the final season premieres in 2022.

(E!, NBC, and Peacock all belong to the NBCUniversal family.