This is Stacey Solomon, Olivia Bowen and Mrs Hinch’s £10 secret to revamping ANY furniture

STACEY Solomon, Olivia Bowen, Mrs Hinch and Jaqueline Jossa are DIY queens and there is one secret product they all use when revamping old furniture.

DIY doesn’t need to cost you an arm and a leg, as there is one affordable product they all use – and prices start at just £9.95.

5 Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon are both fans of Frenchic Furniture Paint Credit: Instagram

5 Stacey used it earlier this year to transform Rex’s bedroom Credit: Instagram

The product in question is Frenchic Furniture Paint, which has been a hit with celebrities.

Mrs Hinch shared her love of Frenchic with her 4.1m followers yesterday.

Using Frenchic’s Al Fresco range in the shade Wise Old Sage, Mrs Hinch transformed a small bookshelf to fit in with the chic aesthetic of her home.

The shade has become so popular that it’s currently sold out, with other paint shades sold out as well.

Stacey Solomon, a fellow fan of the product as well as Mrs Hinch, has also expressed her admiration for it.

Earlier this year, Stacey raved about the “amazing coverage” the brand’s Alfresco paint gave in Rex’s new bedroom.

The mum-of-three had been taking baby steps to give her new £1.2million home a modern makeover and she transformed her son’s bedroom in Pickle Cottage on a budget.

Fans could get inspired by her home design as the queen of home bargains.

Penguin wall stickers cost £9.99, a cute panda shelf set her back £16.99, star lights were £9.99 and her grey Frenchicpaint is £9.95 a tin.

Frenchic was born in November 2014 and although the past year has been an undeniably challenging time for businesses, Frenchic’s sales soared by 500 per cent as customers turned to DIY to pass the time in lockdown.

Frenchic continues to be popular as celebrities start to discover it.

5 Mrs Hinch was recommended the Frenchic shade Wise Old Sage Credit: Instagram/@mrshinchhome

5 Mrs Hinch recently revamped an old shelving unit Credit: Instagram/@mrshinchhome

5 Frenchic offer a huge range of high-quality chalk and mineral paint

