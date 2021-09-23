Married At First Sight fans slam ‘childish’ Amy as she storms off camera after furious row with Josh over food shop

Married At First Sight fans slam 'childish' Amy as she storms off camera after furious row with Josh over food shop
By Brandon Pitt
MARRIED At First Sight viewers could not believe Amy’s behaviour after she stormed off camera.

After going through a food shop, they were arguing and couldn’t agree on the best place to store the items.

Getting fed up with with Josh, Amy slammed the door and Josh called her “childish”.

He then said to her: “You’re pushing me over the limit.”

It prompted her to shout: “Shut up!”

To camera, Josh said he was fed up with Amy’s “mood swings” and was reaching the end of his tether.

After the heated kitchen row, Amy said to the camera “I’m not f***ing doing this” before walking away.

MAFS viewers couldn’t believe Amy’s actions and labeled her as ‘childish’ and’spoilt.

“Amy woke up and chose violence … again,” One fan shared the tweet with another.

A second added: “Amy needs to grow up!”

And a third commented: “Amy acting like a child again.”

Viewers had turned on Josh earlier this week as he yelled “shut your mouth and let me f***ing speak'” at Amy during an explosive dinner party.

Morag, 26, lost his temper after he claimed he’d slipped into her DMs just before the show.

Josh claimed that he didn’t recall ever messaging Morag, and even went so far as to accuse her for lying to cause trouble.

Amy tried to defend Josh, but he was viciously shot down.

“Shut your mouth and let me f***ing speak,” Josh said.

The horrified experts gasped watching the footage, with Mel Schilling saying: “No, no he didn’t. He’s now like a cornered animal, flooded with hormones.”

Amy replied: “I’m on your f***ing side.”

Josh quickly apologised for his language, telling Amy: “Sorry I didn’t mean to tell you to shut up.”

But matchmaker Mel insisted: “Not good enough, mate.”

