This Bridgerton cast ‘prohibited’ from attending Emmy’s in Hollywood fears over the Covid 19

Bridgeton is nominated for twelve Emmy Awards following the first series Netflix on Christmas Day – being a huge hit.

The Bridgerton will reportedly not attend the Emmy Awards on Sunday – despite the show being up for twelve gongs.

The red carpet will be walked by the most prominent names in U.S. television programming on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The cast of the series has been ‘prohibited from crossing the pond to rub elbows with A-listers’ due to concerns about catching covid. This would result in the production of Regency-era drama being halted.

“Publicly, the stars are putting on a brave face, and the corporate line is that they are happy to watch from home,” an insider told The Sun.

“However, there is a vast disappointment and upset because many of them wanted to head over to Hollywood to celebrate all they have achieved.

“People forget that the cast never had a chance to do premieres, media appearances, or meet and greets because of the restrictions.

“When the Emmy noms came through, the feeling was that there would be time made for them to head to LA to celebrate truly.”

Shedding light on other issues, such as visas, the source added: “But Covid outbreaks mean the show is running behind, and there are immigration issues around some talent wanting to fly in but needing the correct visas.”

The Mirror has contacted a representative for Netflix for comment.

It is no surprise that Netflix bosses being super cautious about the cast as British-based Bridgerton has been forced to halt production several times amid the pandemic.

Production was stopped three times in July and once again in August.

One Bridgerton star who is expected to attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is Regé-Jean Page – as the actor, who rose to fame as Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings – is not part of the series two casts.

The actor – who broke fans’ hearts by announcing that he was only taking part in season one – may be pleased to hear that there is no chance of him bumping into his old colleagues as he recently revealed that he is no longer in a group WhatsApp chat with his former co-stars.

The star said he “respectfully exited” the group chats as he did not want to be ‘kicked out’ as he is no longer on the cast.

When asked by GQ if he was still in the chat, he said: “No, the universe has expanded. So I’m no longer in it.”

The heartthrob added that he was not booted out, as he went on: “No, I respectfully exited. I didn’t want to put them in an awkward situation where they had to kick me out.”

The Netflix drama, set in Regency England, follows the Bridgerton family and London’s high society journey. It is based upon Julia Quinn’s books of the same title.

Produced by Shonda Rhimes’ company, Shondaland, the show drew attention for sex-filled scenes and scandalous storylines, as well as the genetically blessed cast.