Barr told Trump that ‘suburban voters think you’re an asshole’, new book claims

Former Attorney General of the United States William Barr reportedly warned former President Donald Trump months before he lost the reelection for the presidency that Republican suburban voters think he’s “an asshole.”

According to Business Insider, which acquired an advanced copy of Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s forthcoming book Peril (which is slated to be released sometime next week), one section in the book depicts Barr attempting to give Trump campaign tips by telling him that those particular suburban people don’t care about his “f***ing grievances.”

Barr reportedly advised Trump to focus on the national response to Covid-19 and the economic recovery, rather than “all this other shit, not every grievance you have,” in a frank Oval Office discussion in April 2020.

The outlet further said that the book then recalls Barr attempting to persuade the dormer commander-in-chief that if he wants to win reelection, he needs to win over more moderate Republicans.

Barr reportedly told Trump, “The main problem is you think you’re a fucking genius, politically.”

Barr reportedly informed Trump, “There are a lot of people out there, Independents and Republicans in the suburbs of the critical states that think you’re an asshole. They think you act like an asshole, and you got to, you got to start taking that into account.”

According to Business Insider, Barr warned Trump that if he kept acting the way he would set himself up to lose the election.”

Trump lost by 7 million votes to now President Joe Biden and then launched a new round of complaints about how the election was “stolen” from him.

Barr said he told Trump in late November that his claims of voter fraud were “bullshit” in an interview with The Atlantic earlier this year.

In early December, the former attorney general also stated publicly that the Department of Justice had discovered no proof of voter fraud that would have changed the election’s outcome. A few days later, he announced his resignation from the role.