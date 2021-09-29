Things About The Female Body People Don’t Understand

The days of using the excuse “I don’t want to get bulky” to avoid exercise are over. Women who wish to tone their bodies could get stuck in the hamster wheels of diet, cardio, restriction and restriction. Strength training is the better option, ladies!

Lifting weights can help you burn more calories and jumpstart your metabolism. Muscle requires more energy to support than fat so if you create more muscle, your metabolism starts cranking to maintain it, according to Shape. Your body adapts to lifting weights by creating shapes through your muscles. Cardio simply cannot do that. A great way to build a solid foundation that will give you a toned look is lifting heavy weights.

You should consume a large amount of clean, protein-rich calories if you want to bulk up. Even with this extra calories, your body will still not look like Michael Phelps. Female bodybuilders don’t just get well-fed muscles. It takes years of work (via Shape). The benefits of strength training far outweigh any negatives, so grab that dumbbell girl!