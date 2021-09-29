Helena Bonham Carter to Return for ‘Enola Holmes’ Sequel

Netflix’s “Enola Holmes” sequel will bring back fan favorites Helena Bonham Carter and Susan Wokoma to reprise their roles from the mystery and adventure film.

Millie Bobby Brown (previously reported) and Henry Cavill will be leading the cast. The new additions also include David Thewlis, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss.

Louis Partridge, who played Tewkesbury on the original, will also reprise his role. His return was teased at Netflix’s fan event TUDUM over the weekend.

Director Harry Bradbeer is also returning to direct the “Enola Holmes” sequel, which is the story of Sherlock Holmes’ (Cavill) plucky teen sister (Brown) who tries to unravel the mystery of her mother’s disappearance and tries to outwit her brother in the process. Bonham Carter portrayed Enola’s mother and mentor Eudoria Holmes in the original, and Wokoma played the character Edith. The plot details of the sequel are not known.

Jack Thorne (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “The Aeronauts”), who wrote the first film, is also returning to write the sequel based on the six-book series “The Enola Holmes Mysteries” by Nancy Springer.

Production on the “Enola Holmes” sequel is beginning soon in London. The film will be produced by Legendary in collaboration with Netflix. This film was made after Netflix acquired worldwide rights (excluding China) to the original Legendary film last year.

Legendary’s Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes are producing, as are Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown through their PCMA Productions shingle. Legendary’s Joshua Grode is executive producing along with Michael Dreyer, Bradbeer and Thorne.

“Enola Holmes” was released on Netflix in 2020, and the streamer says it’s among the Top 10 original films on the platform, with 77 million user accounts watching at least two minutes of the film in its first 28 days.