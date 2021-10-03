These Celeb Baby names are so unique, you’ll want to steal them for yourself

By Tom O'Brien
What’s in the name? Ask your favorite celebrities!

Pop culture fans love it when they learn that a celebrity couple is pregnant. However, the real thrill lies in the name that they choose for their child. Celebrity baby names are not new. 

Think back to 2004, when you were just starting out. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin introduced the world to Apple MartinAnd the frenzy that ensued. It has become a fashion trend for stars to choose unique monikers that are specific to their children.

The name Apple was quickly dethroned by Suri when Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes welcomed their daughter in 2006. Last May, we welcomed X Æ A-12his name is inspired by parents Elon MuskAnd Grimes’ love of science and space—into our vernacular.

And after WWE star Ronda Rousey gave birth earlier tHis week, we’ve been celebrating herAnd husband Travis Browne‘s daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne

