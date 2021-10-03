Geraldo Rivera Blames Vaccinated who Urge the Unvaccinated To ‘Fight for Their Freedom.’

Keith Olbermann, Geraldo Rivera, and Keith Olbermann might not be in agreement on politics but they were united in their disgust for those opposing the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Open-minded & inclusive, I’m friends with all kinds of people. But as we pass 700,000 #Covid dead, I have zero tolerance for anti-Vaxers,”Rivera tweeted Saturday.

Rivera also stated that he was disgusted at certain foods. “vaccinated d–k heads who urge the unvaccinated to ‘fight for their freedom,’ the mob urging the man on ledge to jump.”This comment could be made in reference to Fox News’ pundits, where more than 90% of staff are vaccinated. However, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson spread the word. anti-vaccine viewsLearn more about their programs.

Two hours after Rivera’s tweet was sent, Olbermann replied with a video of him receiving his COVID-19 booster shot before going on a rant about how it was time to “stop coddling those who won’t get the damn shot.”

“They’re afraid! They’re afraid to get vaccinated! Stop trying to feed their egos! Stop legitimizing it!”Olbermann looked into the camera.

Rivera has signed a multi-year agreement with Fox News, which will allow him to continue appearing on shows such as “The Rivera” and “The Rivera Report.” “Fox & Friends”And “The Five.”Rivera has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump’s rise on Fox News. He calls out Sean Hannity and Dan Bongino and gets into heated discussions with them. “The Five”Greg Gutfeld was accidentally the co-host.

At least 65% of Americans have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. 56% of Americans are complete vaccinated. However, less than half of those living in states with a Republican-leaning population, such as the southeast, have been vaccinated. These states have seen an increase in new infections in recent months due to the Delta variant. Friday saw 2,441 COVID-related death reports. Deaths in America: Over 700,000..