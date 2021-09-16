These Are The Most Popular Hair Colour Trends For Fall.

Fall is here, which means it’s time to bust out the cosy sweaters and buy a PSL (or two). And for many of us, it’s also time to switch up our looks with new hair colours.

This fall’s hottest hair trends range from modern mauve browns to golden coppers. We break down this year’s most stylish cool-weather colours (and how to get the looks yourself).

Chunky Caramel Highlights

Also called peanut butter cup or buttery cup hair, this is our all-time favourite Fall 2021 trend. This combination combines chocolatey browns with golden caramel highlights. The result is a multidimensional colour that’s both classic and modern.

Peanut butter cup hair is what the chunky highlights of the ‘90s wished they could be. We didn’t have to wait until 2021 for them.

Rich Mahogany Merlots

Every year, we see some iteration of “red” reappear in time for fall. This blend of juicy purples with espresso undertones wins the prize. Mahogany merlot is here!

Mahogany Merlot is a unique combination of reds and purples as well as browns. Overtone’s Merlot conditioner kit allows you to personalize your red to purple ratio, ensuring you get just the right colour at home.

Bronde Blends

After 2020, many of us started to prioritize convenience and comfort. Just because we want to dye our hair doesn’t mean we’re ready to commit to a complicated upkeep routine. Our ideal solution? Bronde.

This effortless blend of brown and blonde requires minimal effort to maintain on existing brunettes. It is no longer necessary to wait a week or more before you get a touch-up.

Mauve Brown

Blondes might get to transition easily into rose gold hues, but brunettes get mauve. Modern mahogany hair can be fashioned with mauve-brown. This shade is lighter and cooler than traditional mahogany, but it’s still easy to style.

Overtone’s Original Rose Gold system adds flirty pops of pink-purple hues to brown hair. This subtle change can be incorporated into your daily look without looking too twee.

Dark Chocolate

We often associate darker colours with cooler weather. Dark chocolate hair is bold and sexy. It looks great with autumn’s warm jewel tones.

Fair-haired individuals may feel intimidated by the decision to go dark brown. Fortunately, Overtone’s gentle Espresso Brown conditioner hydrates while it colours. You can achieve the dark brown hair you desire without having to worry about split ends.

Delicate Cinnamon Copper

This gorgeous blend of shimmery golds and warm copper is last upon the Fall 2021 hair trend train. The best part about this colour is its versatility—lighten it to a metallic sherbert or darken it for warm, rusty vibes.

Overtone is a way to keep your skin tone and eyes in check. “Those are big north stars in your navigation,” The brand states. Fair skin tones would look best in a ginger Colour, while darker skin tones would rock a true copper shade best.