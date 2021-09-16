Gigi Hadid on Motherhood At The Met Gala

Model Gigi Hadid opened up about motherhood during two separate interviews at the Met Gala on Monday, September 2021, while she looked stunning in a custom gown from Prada.

Model and first-time mother Gigi Hadid got dressed up for the Metropolitan Museum of Art 2021 Met Gala. There she shared some insight into her life with Khai, her one-year-old daughter with Zayn Malik.

Hadid gave two red carpet interviews on Monday night. One interview was given by Emma Chamberlain of YouTube, and the second with Keke Parker, who hosted Vogue’s red carpet.

The inspiration behind her look and touched on life as a mother. Her daughter has helped her see the world through Khai’s eyes.

The model also explained that dressing up and seeing her friends at the Met Gala was an opportunity to escape real life and its stresses, such as last year’s COVID-19 pandemic and after she contracted the virus. As she elaborated that her daughter sees her as a farm mom:

“Not that she knows I do stuff like this; she just thinks I’m like a farm mom.”

Gigi Hadid pictured at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, 2018, New York City.

The mother of one also shared her thoughts on being an example of having balance while talking to Palmer. She and Khai spend a lot of time in sweatpants, and they love messy buns.

Thus, having a chance to dress up in a gorgeous gown and own it shows her young daughter what it means to have balance, and finding that balance was what it means to step into womanhood.

Hadid may be the ideal farm mom with her sweats and messy buns, but the 26-year old looked amazing in her custom Prada white and black gown. During her interview, Hadid touched on the inspiration of the look:

“We wanted to showcase something that can be really simple, yet regal, and maybe we’re giving a little nod to the first ladies who carried our country…”

Hadid continued and said the white strapless gown with black bodice also nodded to 50s and 60s glamour and American Vogue. The beautiful look also featured a pair of elbow-length leather gloves.

Hadid explained that the fashion brand wanted to pay homage to the simplicity of American designers and the way they do their jobs. It was simple but elegant and gave off a timeless glow on the red carpet.

Hadid will be celebrating her daughter’s first birthday later this month. In interviews and on Instagram, she shared glimpses of her life as a mom over the past year.

Earlier this year, she revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that she kept journals during her pregnancy and hopes to share them with her daughter in the future, including the good memories and anxieties she had.