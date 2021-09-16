Here are details of Sex Education Season 3- Release Date, Plot and More

According to Express UK, Season 3 will have the same number of episodes as the two previous seasons Therefore, the newest season of Sex Education will have a total of eight episodes.
At the end of Season 2, Otis (Asa Butterfield) finally admits his feelings for Maeve (Emma Mackey) via voicemail. However, due to the aftermath of Maeve’s mother and sister being taken away by social services, she is unable to hear the message.
Making matters worse, Isaac (George Robinson) listens to Otis’s declaration of love. But he ends up deleting the message before she hears it since he also has feelings for Maeve. On top of that, Eric (Mcuti Gatwa) and Adam’s (Connor Swindells) relationship status and Jean’s baby news left viewers stunned.
And based on Netflix’s synopsis for Season 3, viewers have a lot to look forward to.
“It’s a new year. Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush, and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes, and much more of Madam Groff,” the Synopsis reads.