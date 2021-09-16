Here are details of Sex Education Season 3- Release Date, Plot and More

According to Express UK, Season 3 will have the same number of episodes as the two previous seasons Therefore, the newest season of Sex Education will have a total of eight episodes.

At the end of Season 2, Otis (Asa Butterfield) finally admits his feelings for Maeve (Emma Mackey) via voicemail. However, due to the aftermath of Maeve’s mother and sister being taken away by social services, she is unable to hear the message.