These are the Most Daring Halloween Costumes Celebrities have Ever Wore

Ten years later, Demi Lovato was hardly recognisable at her own party. The dress she wore was long-sleeved and ripped at the bottom. She also wore fake blood and white face paint with dark eyes. Demi Lovato at her Halloween party, California, 31 October 2013. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Katy Perry chose to go the unusual route and disguised herself as a Cheeto. She wore a red bodysuit with matching sneakers underneath her snack-inspired costume. Katy Perry arrives in California at Kate Hudson's Halloween Party on October 30, 2014. Chinchilla/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Heidi Klum was transformed into Jessica Rabbit for her Halloween party 2015. The strapless red gown featured daring slits, red pumps, purple latex gloves, and prosthetics to her chest and face. Heidi Klum at Halloween in New York City on October 31, 2015. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski was dressed as Marge Simpson at the same party. Instead of wearing yellow clothing underneath her green minidress she painted her entire body. Emily Ratajkowski at Heidi Klum's Halloween party in New York, October 31, 2015. Andrew Toth/Getty Images