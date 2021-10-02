Inside the Last Home NeNe Lesakes shared with Late Husband Gregg

NeNe Leakes’ gated community house was on the market as of October 2nd. Sotheby’s International RealtyListing the property measuring 9,791 sq ft in Duluth Georgia for $4,000,000 with a land area of 0.7 acre. The five-bedroom sprawling property has five bathrooms and two partial bathrooms. “main attraction”Very fitting for the iconic “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”Star

According to the listing, one of the most remarkable parts of this home is the “enormous”closet, designed by the reality star herself, is now available “complete with glass door built-ins, jewelry cases, shoe racks, mirrors and much more.” Sign us up!

NeNe’s soon-to-be former home also includes a “gourmet kitchen”Marble countertops are also available “a full second chefs kitchen,”This is what we would expect from the star. Also, there’s an “entertainment bar”In the basement, a theatre, a game room and even a beauty parlor! Yes. Nene Leakes owns a beauty shop in her home. We love it so much.

You’ll find a covered patio and an outdoor pool on the property. There are also tennis courts nearby.

NeNe was born BravoShe gave us a tour of the house in 2017, when she said she loved to. “buy things that are custom [and] fabulous that you may not see in everybody’s house.”She could repeat that!