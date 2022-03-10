There are ways to save money at the pump despite rising gas prices

President Joe Biden announced a ban on all imports of Russian oil and gas, and he’s blaming the expected rise in gasoline prices on Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gas prices set a new record for price per gallon before the embargo was even announced.

On average, gasoline costs $4.17 per gallons in the US. Premium gas costs $7.29 per gallon at a California gas station.

You can take steps to lower your sticker shock. If you want to save money, make sure your tires are properly inflated.

According to Doug Shupe, AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe, other tips include not waiting until you run out of gas to buy gas.

“You want to keep about a half a tank of gas all the time. You don’t want to get into a situation where you are scrambling to find a gas station, and you’re forced to go to the one that is the highest only because you won’t have enough fuel to get to the next one,”Shupe.

The AAA app will show you the gas station that’s selling fuel for the least amount that’s closest to you, Shupe says.

Another gas-saving tip — remove things from the roof, like bike racks or snowboard holders, to cut down on wind resistance.

“When you’re going to pack for your spring break road trips or summer road trips, try to put everything inside the vehicle,”Shupe.

It’s estimated the surge in gas prices could add up to $2,000 per year to the average household budget.