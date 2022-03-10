Famous Shipwrecks and Their History

The ship Endurance, owned by Ernest Shackleton, was found 106 years later than it had sunk during the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition of 1915.
Endurance was lost to ice in 1915 during Shackleton’s attempt at becoming the first person to cross Antarctica. Shackleton’s heroic efforts saved all passengers.
It was found 10,000 feet below the Weddell sea in Antarctic Peninsula. According to The New York Times. The search expedition Endurance22,The historic discovery was announced Wednesday by a private donor.
“We have made polar history with the discovery of Endurance, and successfully completed the world’s most challenging shipwreck search,”John Shears, the expedition leader, spoke to The New York Times.
The Black Sea, 50 miles from the coast of Bulgaria, was the site of the oldest intact shipwreck in the world.
Working with archaeologists Black Sea Maritime Archaeology Project found the 75-foot ship 1.24 miles below the surface, where it is thought to have been situated for more than 2,400 years. It is believed that the ship was kept in good condition by its lack of oxygen. It is thought to be the same boat that was depicted on vases by the Siren Painter, a Greek artist.
“This will change our understanding of shipbuilding and seafaring in the ancient world,” Professor Jon Adams, the principal investigator of the team that found the wreck, wrote in a statement to Business Insider.
On August 13, 2014 was celebrated the 100th anniversary the sinking in the Adriatic sea of the Austro-Hungarian steamboat Baron Gautsch.
The ship was originally designed to serve passenger lines. Leased by the Austro–Hungarian army following the July 1914 outbreak of World War I to transport troops, only to run into a minefield off the Brijuni islands less than a month later. Some estimates suggest that between 240 to 390 people died.It was one of the largest losses of life during World War I.
Today, the wreck is found at a depth 40 meters off the coast of Rovinj. This shipwreck is considered to be the most popular spot for divers in the Adriatic.
The SS Maheno was an ocean liner, a hospital ship and a rusty wreck at Fraser Island, Australia.
The SS MahenoIt served as an ocean liner and was later used as a hospital vessel during World War I. The ship was then sold to an Osaka shipbreaker. It was being town to its new location in 1935 when a cyclone struck and severed the link between the two ships. The SS Maheno drifted away to Fraser Island where it is still today.
The remains of an unknown French sailor are found in the hull of La Salle’s wreck in the Gulf of Mexico.
The remains of The Belle, which were found on Halloween 1996, had been under water for 310 year before they were discovered by marine archaeologists. The ship lies 15 miles off shore, 125 miles southwest Houston. The cofferdam was used by archaeologists for research on the sea floor.
The Belle was one of Four ships belonged to La Salle, a French explorer, according to Texas A&M Today. It was carrying 300 settlers, who were supposed to colonize Gulf Coast. However, incorrect maps led to hundreds of miles of misguided travel that led to Texas. The Belle was abandoned in 1686 after storms caused it to sink in Matagorda Bay.
The Centaur, an Australian hospital ship, was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine in 1943.
The Centaur had been It is clearly identified as a hospital ship with red crosses, but the Japanese struck it without warning during WWII, according to the Australian War Memorial. After 35 hours spent on rafts, waiting to be rescued, 64 passengers (including crew members) survived.
The wreck was discovered in 2009 by a team led by David Mearns. The wreck was mostly intact, but the hull had been broken at least once.
The Panagiotis ran aground on the Greek island of Zakynthos in 1980.
The Panagiotis was smuggling cigarettes, alcohol, and possibly humans from Cephalonia to Albania in 1980 when it washed ashore on the Greek island of Zakynthos.
There are Many theories exist about how it happened. the ship was being chased by authorities and crashed on the beach; it hit rocks during a storm; it was abandoned and simply washed up on land; it suffered a mechanical failure.
The wreck is today a popular tourist attraction, accessible only by boat.
The Titanic collided with an iceberg in 1912 and it sank. But the wreck was only discovered in 1985.
The Titanic’s story is well-known. While sailing from Southampton, England, to New York, the ship — deemed one of the most luxurious and safe ships ever built — hit an iceberg and It sank off Newfoundland’s coastMore than 1,500 lives were saved.
The ship, which was the largest in the world at the time, was heading from Southampton, England, towards New York City.
This tragedy was the subject of international headlines and inspired an Oscar-winning movie starring Kate Winslet & Leonardo DiCaprio.
The RMS Titanic’s Port Bow Railing can be found in 12,600 feet, about 400 miles east Nova Scotia.
Gribshunden is a Danish ship dating from 15 century that was probably the best preserved late medieval ship in the world.
Gribshunden (a contemporary of Columbus’ Santa Maria) caught fire and was lost off the coast Ronneby in Southern Sweden shortly after 1495. It belonged King John of Denmark who sent it on a mission to Unify Under his rule, Denmark, Norway and SwedenAccording to ABC News
The shipwreck measured 100 feet in length. The figurehead made of wood and weighing in at 660 lbs by a sea monster that was thought to ward off evil spirits, The Daily Mail reported.
Erebus was one of the two ships that were lost with the Franklin Expedition in the 1840s. It was discovered in Canada in 2014.
Sir John Franklin, an officer in the Royal Navy of England, commanded two ships called Erebus or Terror during the Battle of Britain. Franklin Expedition in the 1840sAccording to National Geographic, it is. His crew was searching for the Northwest Passage which connects the Pacific Ocean with the Arctic Ocean.
The ships vanished in 1848 and were never found again until 2014. Franklin was buried before the ships were abandoned, according to a note.
High-fashion photo shoots are popular at the Satil Wreck, Eilat, Israel.
The Satil Wreck in the Red Sea of Eilat, Israel, was one of 13 missile ships owned by the Israeli navy that were held in Cherbourg, France, due to an arms embargo in 1969. Six Israelis dressed as dock workers carried out a covert mission to bring the ships to Israel on Christmas Eve that year.
The shipwreck was a favorite location at the 2014 Eilat Red Sea Shootout, where underwater photographers competed to capture the most stunning images.
A beloved landmark is a rotting boat from Inverness, California.
The Point Reyes shipwreckInverness, California: The land was to be taken away by a wetlands restoration company. The previous owner had brought the boat to shore with the intention of fixing it up but never got around it. Local photographers and visitors demanded that it be left. The boat can be reached via a trail and signage.
A graveyard in Indonesia contains nearly 500 ships from Asia and Europe.
The Battle of the Java Sea in World War II left a graveyard of ships off the coast of Indonesia (like the above 17th century Dutch East India Company shipwreck), as well as the remains of British, American, Australian, Dutch and Japanese servicemen.
This photo, taken by the National Maritime Museum of Mokpo in South Korea, shows ancient Korean porcelain recovered from a shipwreck.
An Octopus holding onto a plateResearchers found over 2,500 pieces preserved ancient Korean porcelain in a wreck from the 12th century.
The National Maritime Museum holds hundreds of cups and plates. Its curators claim that these pieces were meant for the Goryeo Dynasty officials and nobles.