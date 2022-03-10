Famous Shipwrecks and Their History

The ship Endurance, owned by Ernest Shackleton, was found 106 years later than it had sunk during the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition of 1915.





The Weddell sea in Antarctica



Reuters







Endurance was lost to ice in 1915 during Shackleton’s attempt at becoming the first person to cross Antarctica. Shackleton’s heroic efforts saved all passengers.

It was found 10,000 feet below the Weddell sea in Antarctic Peninsula. According to The New York Times. The search expedition Endurance22,The historic discovery was announced Wednesday by a private donor.

“We have made polar history with the discovery of Endurance, and successfully completed the world’s most challenging shipwreck search,”John Shears, the expedition leader, spoke to The New York Times.