The Wanted’s Tom Parker to ‘try for a baby’ after devastating brain tumour diagnosis

Kelsey Parker, the wife of singer Tom Parker has admitted she and her husband would love to welcome two more children, following his devastating brain tumour diagnosis.

Tom, 33, last year revealed that he had been dealt a shattering blow after being diagnosed with an “inoperable” brain tumour, while Kelsey was nine months pregnant.

His aggressive glioblastoma has an average survival rate of just 12 to 18 months but he and his wife hope to expand their family following the news that his tumour was reacting positively to treatment.

Kelsey and Tom are parents to Aurelia, two, and their son, Bodhi, 11 months but dream of having four children.











“I’ve always wanted four children so I think we’ll try again in a year or two,” she told Central Recorder.

Kelsey, 31, went on to say: “The kids have been a saving grace for us during this time, they are our reason to get up and face every day.”

Last week, Walks Like Rihanna signer Tom reunited with his The Wanted bandmates as the lads took to the stage at The Royal Albert Hall after he organised a gig for Stand Up To Cancer.









The Bolton-born singer appeared tearful as the band performed for the first time together in seven years, with Tom telling the sold-out audience: “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart,” before he issued a heartfelt statement to Kelsey.

He said: “I love you so much, you have been my rock and I don’t know what I’d have done without you.”

Discussing Tom’s recent performance and upcoming nationwide tour with The Wanted, Kelsey said: “Twelve months ago we were in a dark, dark place.

"I'd never have imagined The Wanted would be back together or that Tom would have just performed a sell-out gig for Stand Up To Cancer," before saying her husband was a "superhero" as they live with cancer on their mind.











Kelsey previously explained that after hearing Tom’s heart-shattering diagnosis, she didn’t shed a tear.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, she said: “I just am a positive person, even when Tom got diagnosed.

“I’ve never cried about Tom being diagnosed it’s like, ‘Right we’ve got this let’s get on with it, let’s move forward.'”

The dancer admitted she she “gets on with it” and remains positive for their young children as she has “no other choice”.

