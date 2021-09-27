Ron Howard from ‘Happy Days’ Is a Proud Father of Four Children and Two of Whom Followed His Path.

Ron Howard has many achievements under his belt, including the title of award-winning director. Yet, his most revered title is being a father to his four children.

Ron Howard, 67, is known for his movies “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angels and Demons,” He co-starred alongside his wife. He has also directed and won awards and nominations for several movies, including “A Beautiful Mind” and “Frost/Nixon.”

He started his career as a child actor and appeared on several films back in the day, including “The Twilight Zone” and “TheJourney.” He has since had great success in the industry.

Despite his fulfilling career in acting and directing, Howard takes pride in the most remarkable achievement he has had so far – being a husband to Cheryl Howard and a doting dad and granddad.

HIS LONG-RUNNING HAPPY MARRIAGE TO CHERYL

Howard and his wife Cheryl met back in the ’70s when both of them were teenagers, and for their first date, he recalled them going to see the re-release of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.”

They then had pizza in a restaurant in Toluca Lake, and in 1975, the young lovebirds exchanged their nuptials. And while many marriages in Hollywood don’t last long, the couple was intentional about staying faithful to their vows.

Director Ron Howard (L) and his daughter Paige arrive at Universal’s “Frost/Nixon” premiere at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 24, 2008, in Los Angeles, California.

He muses over how the marriage shouldn’t have worked, seeing as they married so young. He is, however, quick to add that after meeting Cheryl, there has never been any other woman for him. Closer Weekly reports him to have spoken to Huffington Post, saying:

“We were teenagers, and it shouldn’t have worked. We got married young, which shouldn’t have worked either, yet it really and truly has.

And when asked what the secret to his happy marriage is, he says there is no formula, but communication is the compass that has always pointed them in the right direction.

Even though he attributes the success of his marriage partially to luck, he says not being afraid of having difficult conversations goes a long way. And it is evident in their marriage as they seem to be getting stronger by the day.

The actor and his high-school sweetheart share four kids, two of whom have taken after their parents and are already making names for themselves in the acting industry. We take a look at the Howard now-grown kids.

BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD

Bryce is the Hollywood couple’s first child, born six years into her young parent’s marriage. As early as her 20’s, Bryce was already showing a strong inclination towards following in her parent’s acting footsteps.

By the time she was 23, Bryce had appeared in “The Village,” a movie that boosted her on-screen recognition. She has since been cast in blockbusters such as the “Jurassic World” franchise, “Terminator Salvation,” and “Spider-man 3.”

She has also been a part of the Oscar-winning film “The Help” and directed movies such as “Vanity Fair: Decades,” “Orchids” in 2006, “The Book of Boba Fett” as well as several episodes of the “The Mandalorian.”

To add to her many achievements, the 40-year-old is set to direct the 2021 remake of the 1986 “Fight of the Navigator” and will also be featured as the female protagonist in the film.

Besides her on-screen accomplishments, Bryce is married to Seth Gabel, an actor, and together, they have two children, Beatrice and Theodore.

PAIGE HOWARD

Paige is one-half of the Howard twins, born to the Hollywood couple in 1985. The 36-year-old attended the Tisch School of the Arts at NYU and followed in her parent’s and big sister’s footsteps, appearing in several movies.

Her best works are in the series “90210” and “Medium,” but her career in acting began on the comedy film “Adventureland.” She also featured as “Pearl,” alongside Danny Glover in the “Prairie Bones.”

[Reed] is married to Ashley, and together, they have a beautiful little girl, Aspen Leigh.

Her other works can be seen in the 2011 web series “stalkTALK.” She has also starred in the indie films “Cheesecake Casserole” and “Virgin Alexander.” In 2013, she won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “The Employer.”

JOCELYN HOWARD

While it is so much easier for celebrity children to join the industry due to their family’s already entrenched roots, some choose not to follow in the footsteps of those before them, and one such character is Howard’s third daughter, Jocelyn.

Jocelyn is the second half of the Howard twins, and among the Howard siblings, she has had the shortest stint in the entertainment industry. She featured in the “Emotional Baggage” episode of the series “Arrested Development” beside her twin.

Not much more is known about Jocelyn’s career of choice or even her personal life. She has always kept a low profile and chooses to live her life in private, rarely making any public appearances, unlike the rest of her family.

REED HOWARD

Reed is the youngest of the Howard kids and was born in 1982. Like his siblings, he made an appearance on the show “Arrested Development,” which was directed by his dad.

While he did not actively pursue a career in acting like the rest of his family, Reed is a professional golfer and the brains behind the Steadhead Training Aid.

He will often be seen showing off his golfing skills and his little family on his Instagram. He is married to Ashley, and together, they have a beautiful little girl, Aspen Leigh.

Howard was incredibly proud of his new granddaughter and posted a photo of the little girl in her dad’s arms soon after her birth, boasting of how delighted he and Cheryl were to welcome home their third grandbaby. He wrote:

“@reedchoward and Aspen’s mom @ag_howard are feeling blessed and elated. So are the grandparents!”

Fans and followers of the Howard family sent out their good wishes to the new mom and dad for their new bundle of joy, wishing them nothing but the best in their journey as new parents.