The Wanted reunite record new music and to raise funds for Cancer Charity!

The boys went on hiatus back in 2014 and haven’t released any new music since 2013 – but are due to announce a big return to the music world within the coming week

Fans of The Wanted should brace themselves for some good news – the boys are set to reunite and release new music.

Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, and Max George will release new songs for the first time in eight years.

The boys first burst onto the music scene back in 2010 – but left fans distressed when they went on an indefinite hiatus in 2014.

Now The Wanted is set to make a return to the spotlight – and will be helping raise money and awareness about cancer as 33-year-old Tom has been battling brain cancer for the past year.

According to a source, the group plans to announce their reunion in the week ahead.

"Tom's ordeal meant everyone has wanted to rally round and celebrate what they achieved as a group and live in the moment.

“They loved their time in the band and feel now is the right time to get back together, especially as Tom’s future is uncertain.

“There will be new music and performances, plus they want to use this opportunity to raise money for cancer charities. They are planning to make an official announcement on Wednesday.”

In October last year, Tom revealed he had been diagnosed with an inoperable stage 4 glioblastoma – an aggressive form of cancer that forms in the brain.

Since his announcement, the star has shared updates about his condition and was pleased to see positive results after treatment.

He stated last month that he was “grateful” After doctors informed him that his tumor was shrinking, he is now in a stable condition. “stable”.

Tom is also organizing a concert this month in support of Stand Up To Cancer and The National Brain Appeal – with a gig called Inside My Head taking place at the Royal Albert Hall on the 20th.

He tweeted about the event, writing: “You might have heard that I was filming a documentary called Tom Parker, Inside my head for Channel 4.”

“Well, now I’m very proud to announce ‘Tom Parker, Inside My Head – The Concert’ at The Royal Albert Hall on Monday, September 20th.

“There are some incredible artists who have agreed to perform for me, so it will be a special night.”

The Wanted to release three albums between 2010 and 2013 – with their self-titled debut featuring the number 1 single All Time Low.

Jay won Strictly Come Dancing in 2015 – a year after The Wanted to be went on hiatus

Nathan had solo success after The Wanted split. Their second album, Battleground featured Glad You Came, the number 1 hit. Word of Mouth contained the hits Chasing The Sun, I Found You, and Word of Mouth.

Max, Siva, and Nathan have released singles since the group’s hiatus. Jay was a winner on Strictly Come Dancing 2015 and Tom has released music as part of a DJ duo called Lost and Found.

The group is in good company if you’re looking for chart-topping bands that will return to the spotlight after many years. JLS and ABBA released new music last Wednesday, respectively.