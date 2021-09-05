Matthew McConaughey Most Grossing Movie Could Surprise You!

Matthew McConaughey Most Grossing Movie Could Surprise You!
By Amy Comfi
In
For his 2014 space adventure film, Matthew McConaughey joined forces with Christopher Nolan. “Interstellar.”According to The NumbersThe film earned $651 million worldwide with a staggering $188 million at US box offices. These numbers placed the film at number one on McConaughey’s list of highest-grossing movies. The animated feature is second. “Sing, “Buster Moon, starring the actor. The film grossed over $632million worldwide, with just $19 million in behind. “Interstellar.”

McConaughey’s backlog of live-action movies includes no other than the Nolan film. His second highest-earning live-action film is “The Wolf of Wall Street, “He plays a minor role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. The movie grossed just below $390 million worldwide, leaving it behind by lightyears “Interstellar.”McConaughey also has the following other notable contenders “Tropic Thunder”($191 million) “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”($178 Million) “Magic Mike”($170 Million). McConaughey may not be making big in the MCU box office, but his total film gross is more than $2 billion. We find this quite impressive.

