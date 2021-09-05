Matthew McConaughey Most Grossing Movie Could Surprise You!

For his 2014 space adventure film, Matthew McConaughey joined forces with Christopher Nolan. “Interstellar.”According to The NumbersThe film earned $651 million worldwide with a staggering $188 million at US box offices. These numbers placed the film at number one on McConaughey’s list of highest-grossing movies. The animated feature is second. “Sing, “Buster Moon, starring the actor. The film grossed over $632million worldwide, with just $19 million in behind. “Interstellar.”

McConaughey’s backlog of live-action movies includes no other than the Nolan film. His second highest-earning live-action film is “The Wolf of Wall Street, “He plays a minor role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. The movie grossed just below $390 million worldwide, leaving it behind by lightyears “Interstellar.”McConaughey also has the following other notable contenders “Tropic Thunder”($191 million) “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”($178 Million) “Magic Mike”($170 Million). McConaughey may not be making big in the MCU box office, but his total film gross is more than $2 billion. We find this quite impressive.