Janelle Brown Does Not Need Husband Kody Help With Maintenance!

It is difficult to balance four wives, especially when they are all from different parts of the country. Sister WivesKody Brown appears to be neglecting the needs of his polygamist wife’s honey do’s Lists from Janelle, Christine, and Meri. Kody certainly hasn’t been much help when it comes to RV maintenance for Janelle Brown.

Janelle Brown Tired of the Same Old Life?

Janelle Brown has been living on the land in an RV since she was just over two years old. A new post is now available. Instagram opens up about how difficult it is to live in a trailer during winter and the challenges she faces. It does snow and it can get cold in Flagstaff, Arizona.

In a lengthy post about adjusting to the lack of amenities in the RV, Janelle reveals that she won’t ride out the cold weather in the RV. The RV may not be suitable for colder climates due to the lack of maintenance assistance from Kody brown.

Kody Brown Doesn’t Lift a Finger to Help With RV Maintenance

A few weeks ago, Kody’s second wife purchased new showerheads for her RV. Kody agreed to help her install them. He seems to have limited handyman skills. Screen Rant reports that Kody doesn’t help Janelle with the RV repairs.

Are Kody Brown’s skills in maintenance untrained or do he just think he can do all the work? Kody earns most of his income through TLC, according to a recent financial audit. He’s also recently joined Cameo for extra income. So, perhaps Kody simply doesn’t want to do the repairs for free.

Janelle Needs Help with RV Repairs

If Kody Brown isn’t helping Janelle keep the RV in tip-top shape, who is? Recently, Janelle took to Instagram to thank a local mechanic she hired to fix the RV. Janelle thanked all those who suggested she hire a repairman.

So far, the handyman has improved the RV’s electrical capacity, as well as the water and sewer system, per Screen Rant. Janelle mentioned in her recent Instagram post, that her housing plans were being considered. “delayed,” but she didn’t elaborate. Perhaps she is hinting at the possibility that her husband might be starting Coyote Pass to bring all four of their wives onto the same land.

If that’s what she meant, is it a little too late? Christine Brown is currently selling her house and is believed to be returning to Utah. Meri is currently on vacation to Mexico but splits her time in Arizona and Utah. Robyn Brown is Kody Brown’s only stable wife.

Does it surprise you to learn that Kody isn’t helping Janelle Brown with the RV maintenance? We’d love to hear your comments in the comments section.

TLC will air Season 16 of the Brown family's story later in the year.