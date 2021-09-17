The Wanted Band Helps Former Member Tom Parker Following His Cancer Diagnosis

The Wanted member Tom Parker was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor last year. Tom Parker says the band supported him after diagnosis. The star – who is married to actress Kelsey Hardwick – was diagnosed last year with stage 4 glioblastoma – a type of cancer that starts in the brain – and was told it was inoperable.

The chart-topper opened up about refusing to allow cancer to control his life almost one year after being diagnosed as having an inoperable brain tumor.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the Glad You Came hitmaker said: “It’s not that I’m ignoring cancer but I just don’t want to pay it any attention.

“The more attention you pay it, the more it consumes your life and I don’t want to consume my life.

“I’ve got kids, I’ve got family. So I just try and just ignore it as much as possible.” Tom has been open about a positive outlook for the future and his wife recently discussed their desire to add to their family.

Kelsey told OK! magazine that she and Tom hope to welcome at least two more children to add to their family that includes Aurelia, 17 months, and Bodhi, seven months.

She said: “We are planning for more children – I’ve always wanted a big family and I think we’ll end up with four. There’s only a 16-month age gap between our two children and it’s definitely been a lot, even without taking into account our circumstances, so I won’t be having children that close in age again – doing that once was enough.”

Boyband The Wanted is preparing to reunite for the first time in seven years at a charity concert for member Tom. The group will also release a greatest hits album, entitled Most Wanted – The Greatest Hits, which will also feature new music.

The fivesome will release their greatest hits later this month and will perform together for the first time at Tom Parker’s Stand Up To Cancer gig at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday. The Wanted achieved fame with their 2010 hit song, All Time Low.