Sam Asghari Proposes To His Long Love Britney Spears
Sam Asghari is a very happy man. He is not only in the best of health, but he’s also getting married to the woman that he has been loving for five years.

Britney Spears was recently surprised by Asghari’s proposal. This elevated their already solid relationship to a new level. He is confident that he can handle it.

When asked about the secret to their successful relationship, the 27-year old actor said he just wants to see her happy, and if there’s something that makes her happy, he will gladly do it.

Asghari brought back the good old saying “happy wife, happy life” to explain what keeps them going, adding that seeing Spears content is what contributes to his own happiness.

