The viewers of Britain’s Got Talent all had the same complaint at tonight’s final.

BRITAIN’S Got Talent’s viewers had similar complaints during the finale.

The remaining acts of the ITV competition will take to the stage tonight to battle it out for the £250,000 cash prize and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

1 The same fans of Britain’s Got Talent said the exact same thing on this evening Press Association Credit

The viewers of tonight’s final, which lasted 2.5 hours and 30 minutes only got to enjoy TWO advertising breaks.

Two acts performed for the audience and judges.

Twitter was used by many to vent their frustrations.

The first person to say: “ANOTHER BREAK!”

Another said: “I do hope it’s not going to have a trillion breaks/ adverts.”

Third question: Are we going to take a break between each act?

A fourth person said, “Break it already! How fabulous!”