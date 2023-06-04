Did Statler Move to England — ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’?

Statler and Dempsey have been talking for seven months prior to ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’, but did she move to England? Source: TLC

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is making history in the 90 Day Fiancé world as it features the first ever lesbian couple. The hopefully happy couple Statler and Dempsey have been talking for seven months, and if all goes well, perhaps Statler will be moving to England for Dempsey, who’s British.

Is Dempsey on board with Statler relocating to her home continent? Is Statler in England full-time now? Here’s what we know about the history making couple.

Did Statler move to England after ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’?

Raised in Texas, Statler is a strong animal lover who even has three accounts related to animal shelters and rescues on her Instagram bio. Whether she officially took the plunge and moved or not is a different story, especially since she hasn’t posted too many hints about the move on social media.

Her last Instagram post prior to the Season 6 premiere was created in April 2023 and consists of photos and videos that while they may seem random, give us possible hints as to where she is. From pictures of animals, to videos out on the water, the location she used in the post is “places” rather than a specific location. Unfortunately, while these videos and post location may indicate that she moved out of her home state of Texas, the opposite is seemingly true.

Statler created a similar post on TikTok that month that included the same video clips featured on her Instagram, and confirmed in the caption that the video locations were of places in Austin, Texas. Statler even said one of the exact locations of one or more of the clips, which is the Barton Springs Pool located in Austin.

Interestingly enough, those social media posts showed no indication of Dempsey being in her life, and there is a possibility that Statler is still living in Texas, without her.

If Statler doesn’t move to England, Dempsey may move to Texas after ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’.

Statler has given off hints on social media that she is still in Texas, but Dempsey has given hints that she may have been the one who relocated instead. The Brit not only created multiple Instagram posts in April 2023, but the posts also show her in locations matching Statler’s photos and videos exactly. One such post even shows her at a kite festival that looks exactly like the annual ABC Kite Festival in Zilker Park, located in Austin.

Outside of social media posts, neither of them have confirmed current living locations, but the truth will come out soon enough. As of now, Statler and Dempsey follow each other on Instagram, which could mean they’re still together.