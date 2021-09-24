The Untold Truth Of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire

By Brandon Pitt
“The Real Housewives” in the United States is huge. What is it? For starers, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has been known to rake in over 4 million viewers in a single night. But the Georgian ladies aren’t the only ones to have won over audiences. Per Us Magazine, almost all of “The Real Housewives” shows brought in over a million sets of eyeballs week after week in 2020. “The Real Housewives of Cheshire” followed that same formula to find their own cult following in Britain, per Digital Spy.

Season 1 introduced viewers to Ampika Pickston, Dawn Ward, Lauren Simon, Leanne Brown, Magali Gorré, and Tanya Bardsley, and the show followed the tried-and-true formula: A group of wealthy women who lead glamorous lives enjoy boozy lunches, attend and host lavish parties, jet set to exotic locations, and, of course, fight. The women reveal their raw opinions in confessionals, and then gather at the finale to rehash all the drama, just as ‘wives’ in the United States.

What sets apart “The Real Housewives of Cheshire” from other cities, according to the ladies themselves, is their sense of humor. “This is definitely the funniest ‘Real Housewives,'” Dawn Ward, one of the original cast members, spoke to Digital Spy ahead of the series’ premiere. “We are definitely the best Housewives.”

