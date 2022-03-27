The Truth About Prince William’s Relationship with Jecca Craig

Kate Middleton and Prince William have had a long-standing relationship that has been the focus of attention. This includes all of their subtle PDA at royal engagements as well as the rivalry between them. The couple spoke with ITV News during their engagement interview (via ExpressThe Duke of Cambridge, a former student at St. Andrew’s University, opened up about how he fell in love with Kate. He stated, “She’s got a really naughty sense of humor, which kind of helps me because I’ve got a really dry sense of humor,”While adding, “We’re down to earth, we take the mickey out of each other a lot, and she’s got plenty of habits that make me laugh that I tease her about.”
William and Katie Couric also got married in 2011. Daily Mail) that he’s “very sad that”His late mother, Princess Diana is “never going to get a chance to meet Kate,”He stated.
Although William and Kate’s love story is something royal experts will write about for many years, the question of his relationship with Jecca has left many people puzzled. It’s not because Jecca was the one who got away but because they remained friends even after William married Kate.
Jecca Craig and Prince William reportedly had a fake engagement once
While Prince William and Kate Middleton’s breakup and makeup were well documented before the couple tied the knot in 2011, there was another woman in the prince’s life that had a huge impact on him: Jecca Craig. The two met during William’s gap year from Eton College — before he fell in love with Kate during their university years, per the Daily Mail. Surprisingly, The TelegraphWe spotted Jecca and William at Jecca’s Kenyan home in May 2010. six months beforeHe asked Kate to be his wife. William also went on a Spanish hunting trip with a few of his friends in 2014 to reunite with his ex-girlfriend. The Duchess and Prince George, then one years old, stayed at home. Us Weekly.
Prince William, as if all that wasn’t enough for you, also chose to attend Jecca’s marriage to Jonathan Baillie 2016 According to Vanity FairWilliam left Kate and George to go to the wedding of his supposed love, but this time he was not there. “first love” alone. Even outlets such as the Daily MailIt is not hard to imagine why he flew to Kenya to see a woman he had a relationship with. “pretend engagement”As teenagers, they shared their love for Jecca. Although William’s relationship with Jecca has been controversial over the years, it could be an important reason.
Prince William’s passion to conserve was ignited by Jecca Craig’s father
According to ExpressPrince William is patron of Tusk Trust. Jecca and her family support Tusk Trust. The Duke of Cambridge was even present at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London in November 2021. He helped to launch it. People. Ian Craig, Jecca’s father, seemed to have had an impact on the future king. William met Jecca’s father during a 1995 visit to the conservation ranch of their family in Kenya.
William recalls that Ian helped him become a conservationist. According to the Daily MailHe stated that 2021 would be the year. “I had such an amazing experience, where I got to see [Ian] darting an elephant for research purposes, and I must have been 16, 17, something like that.”He also added, “Back then, conservation was very much a case of: put wildlife over here, put people over there. Don’t let them meet. And Ian came along with a pretty radical idea, which was: ‘You can’t keep these two entities separate. They need to be together.’ This is where I started to realize what the job is.”
This means that William’s love for Jecca and her family is conservationist.