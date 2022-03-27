Star Jin Ha of ‘Pachinko” apologizes for the inappropriate Tumblr account and deletes it

Jin Ha, star of Apple TV+’s new series “Pachinko,”He has since deleted his Tumblr account, and apologized for the photos of older Korean women he took without their consent. Also, he added sexually suggestive captions that resembled “sexy” captions. “inappropriate.”

Ha, who plays Solomon Baek, has deleted his Tumblr “Korean Flowers in Bloom” after readers resurfaced the decade-old account — and then issued an apology on his personal Site.

“My ‘Korean Flowers in Bloom’ Tumblr account from 2011 should not have been made at all,”Ha wrote on his website. “It was a breach of privacy for the elder women featured, and many of my captions were inappropriate. I deeply regret my actions and apologize for them.”

The apology statement continues: “I sincerely apologize to the senior women I photographed. I apologize, as well, to the viewers whom I offended with this Tumblr account. My lack of judgment in 2011 has been pointed out by readers wiser than I have proved to be, and for that I am grateful.”

Ha claimed that he asked Tumblr for an immediate deletion of his account and that he was wrong about posting those photos online 11 years ago.

Ha also stars in “Devs” and the Chicago production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical “Hamilton.”