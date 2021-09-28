The Truth About Lara Spencer And Amy Robach’s Rumored Feud

By Tom O'Brien
In
Along with squabbling over who has the more important role on “Good Morning America,” it’s also rumored that Amy Robach had a serious bone to pick with Lara Spencer when it came to her professional demeanor. Per Radar Online, Robach was sick of watching Spencer “shamelessly flirt” with the show’s staff and guests. “It’s cringe-worthy, according to Amy, and she hates to see it,” A source revealed that Spencer was acting strangely to the gossip website. 

The show was also prepping for Michael Strahan’s arrival, so Robach was apparently preparing for the worst. “With Michael Strahan about to join the show, Amy is preparing for even more of an ick factor,” The source said that Robach was preparing herself for the worst. “Lara is a married woman, and it’s just unprofessional in Amy’s opinion.” As the iconic Taylor Swift once crooned, “Baby, now we got bad blood.”

To make matters worse, there was also whisperings that Robach didn’t feel that Spencer supported her enough during her breast cancer diagnosis. “Lara never came to visit Amy in the hospital, or even called her to see how she was doing,” The source claimed. Ouch.

