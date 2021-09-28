The Football World Mourns Roger Hunt’s death leaving 3 surviving members of England’s 1966 World Cup Team

England World Cup winner and Liverpool goalscoring legend Roger Hunt, has died at the age of 83, the Reds announced on Tuesday.

The sad death of the Liverpool great at the age of 83 means that just three of the XI that beat West Germany in the 1966 final at Wembley are still alive

Hunt, who was also part of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning line-up, scored an unrivaled 244 league goals for the Reds.

The club said in a statement posted on their official Twitter account: “We are mourning the passing of legendary former player Roger Hunt.

“The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Roger’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time. Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt 1938 – 2021.”

The class of 1966 still remains the only England side to lift a trophy at a major tournament, but now sadly just three of the starting XI adored by fans are still alive.

Fulham full-back George Cohen spent his entire professional career with Fulham. Sir Bobby Charlton, Manchester United’s great, was diagnosed with dementia last November. Here is a look at their lives after that amazing victory 55 years ago.

George Cohen (right-back)

Fulham defender Cohen was forced to retire through injury aged 29, having amassed 459 appearances for the Craven Cottage club.

Cohen was diagnosed with bowel cancer in the 1980s. He suffered from it for 14 years.

He later opted to sell his World Cup winner’s medal, although Fulham purchased the item to display at Craven Cottage.

George was given the MBE for his efforts in helping England win the Rugby World Cup 2003.

The World Cup is his only senior trophy. He is one of very few footballers around the world.

Sir Bobby Charlton (attacking midfield)

Jack Charlton’s younger brother Bobby made his career at Manchester United, where he would later sit on the board of directors.

Bobby won 106 international caps between 1958 and 1970 and was England’s record goalscorer until overtaken by Wayne Rooney, who also eventually bettered Charlton’s club tally.

A survivor of the Munich Air Disaster in 1958, Charlton, who had claimed the Ballon d’Or in 1966, helped to rebuild the club in the wake of the tragedy – and scored two goals as United beat Benfica to win the 1968 European Cup.

He had brief managerial stints at Preston and Wigan after his retirement.

In early November 2020, his wife, Lady Norma, confirmed Charlton, 83, had been diagnosed with dementia, the news coming just two days after the death of fellow World Cup winner Nobby Stiles.

Sir Geoff Hurst (striker)

Still, the only man to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, Hurst made more than 400 appearances for West Ham, joining Stoke in 1972 and later playing in the USA.

Hurst retired after a career in the insurance industry, where he worked alongside Peters. He also managed Telford, Chelsea, and Kuwait.

In 2004, Hurst was knighted and now resides in Cheltenham.

Hurst, who won 49 England caps in his career, continues to promote charity work for the fight against various diseases that affected several of his 1966 teammates.

The eight members of the team who have sadly passed away are:

Gordon Banks (goalkeeper): Revered as one of the world’s greatest goalkeepers, Banks died in February 2019, aged 81, after a long battle with cancer.

Jack Charlton (center-half): The Leeds legend enjoyed great success as Republic of Ireland manager and died in July 2020, aged 85, of lymphoma and dementia.

Bobby Moore (center-half): One of England’s finest defenders, the Three Lions captain died tragically young at just 51 in February 1993 from liver and bowel cancer.

Ray Wilson (left-back): The Huddersfield great also triumphed at Wembley in 1966 in the FA Cup Final and died in May 2018, aged 83, from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Alan Ball (right midfield): The youngest member of the team was always a ball of energy and tragically died in April 2007, aged 61, from a heart attack.

Nobby Stiles (central midfield): The gap-toothed Stiles was England’s midfield terrier and died in October 2020, aged 78, from cancer and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Martin Peters (left midfield): Scored the second goal in the final and died in December 2019, aged 76, following a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Roger Hunt (striker): The Liverpool legend scored three goals at the 1966 World Cup and has died aged 83 after a long illness.