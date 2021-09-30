The Truth About Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd’s Relationship Status

By Tom O'Brien
A second source echoes similar sentiments, noting that the two hit it off as friends after meeting a few months ago.

“The Weeknd and Angelina met through mutual friends in the film and entertainment industry,” the second insider reveals. “They have a lot in common. They totally hit it off after their first meeting earlier this summer and have kept in touch ever since.”

It makes sense that the A-listers would keep details of their bond top secret considering their personal lives have been placed under a microscope.

In recent years, they’ve both had high-profile relationships, as well as very public breakups. The Eternals actress, who filed for divorce from Brad Pitt five years ago, has been entangled in a tumultuous custody battle over their six children.

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner had an on-again, off-again romance with supermodel Bella Hadid. And while they were taking a break, The Weeknd began dating Selena Gomez, but they called it quits in October 2017.

