What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Hot Sauce Every Day

While eating too much hot sauce daily may burn your lips and irritate your stomach, there are health benefits to having a daily dose of capsaicin. Healthline reports that there have been numerous animal studies showing that daily consumption of capsaicin can reduce blood pressure. Eating spicy peppers may also decrease the risk of heart disease, as capsaicin can lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and increase HDL (good) cholesterol (per Health).

You may also see heart health benefits by way of weight loss, as Healthline reports that eating hot sauce daily can curb hunger and improve metabolism. A study in the British Journal of Nutrition found that those who ate capsaicin with their appetizers ate less during their meals and snacks later in the day. According to a study out of the Appetite journal, eating hot sauce daily may burn up to 50 additional calories per day, which could lead to significant weight loss over time. According to the same study, hot sauce consumption may help reduce belly fat.

Consuming hot sauce in moderation and daily could help you lose weight and improve your heart health. If you have sensitive stomach, you might limit your intake.