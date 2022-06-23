The True Story Of How Reese Witherspoon Met Her Husband Jim Toth

He might not be in any movies, but Jim Toth still runs in Hollywood circles. Rather than being in front of the cameras, he was a talent agent for CAA and worked at Quibi until its demise. While he never took on Reese Witherspoon as a client, they met at a 2010 party hosted by a mutual friend, where he saved her from an uncomfortable interaction.

Witherspoon spilled about the awkward meeting to Elle in 2012, saying, “This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] ‘You don’t know me.’ And I was like, `Yeah, I know. I don’t know you!'” Then, her now-husband came to the rescue. The actor continued, “Jim came over and said, ‘Please excuse my friend. He’s just broken up with someone.’ Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That’s just kind of who he is, a really good person.”

While no one should ever have to deal with a belligerent drunk guy coming onto you in the first place, at least something good came out of it. Neither Witherspoon nor Toth have ever revealed the man’s identity, so it’s a mystery who brought them together and whether he and Toth are still friends. It could go either way, but what we do know is that Witherspoon and Toth are still happy at home and the workplace.