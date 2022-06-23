Kentucky Man Sentenced to Life After Prosecutors Say He Carried Out Murder Plot Because of a Dream

A Kentucky man has been sentenced to life in prison this week after prosecutors say he concocted and eventually carried out a murder plot because of a dream, Fox 19 reported.

In August 2018, Paul James shot and killed Barry Kenner because he blamed the victim for the death of James’ brother, who died of an overdose and drowned, according to Grant County Commonwealth’s Attorney Leigh Ann Roberts.

Another brother of Paul James dreamt that Kenner killed their brother, which led to the perpetrator concocting a plan to kill the 51-year-old Kenner, prosecutors say.

Kenner called 911 after being shot and was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to reports.

In May, Paul James, 43, was found guilty by a jury of murdering Kenner, according to Wave 3.

On Tuesday, James was sentenced to life in prison and Kenner’s siblings read impact statements in court.

“I hope you rot in jail and burn in Hades,” Kenner’s brother said while reading his statement. “Not a day goes by that I do not ask why this happened to my brother.”

Kenner’s sister called James, “an evil, dangerous man,” in her emotional statement.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trail was delayed repeatedly, according to KFVS 12.

James was also sentenced Tuesday to five years for tampering with a witness. He will serve the sentences concurrently, KFVS 12 reported.