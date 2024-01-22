The Traitors: Celebrity Star-Studded Version with Famous Fans – A Must-Watch Show

Get ready for the exciting spin-off of The Traitors to feature huge celebrity fans

The Traitors, BBC’s hit murder-mystery game show, is all set to create a star-studded spin-off featuring a lineup of massive celebrity fans. This move will attract cherry-picked famous faces with a passion for the show and ensure a viewing experience like no other.

Big Names Rumored to Make an Appearance

The Traitors is looking to handpick its celebrity contestants who will excel at playing the treacherous game of whodunnit, all set to be hosted by Claudia Winkleman with a thrilling climax scheduled for this Friday night. Among the sought out celebrity names for the spin-off are Coleen Rooney, Rebekah Vardy, Matt Hancock, and Gary Lineker – all well-known figures who are anticipated to bring excitement and entertainment to the show.

Teasing with Speculations

“Bosses want big names as the show is getting big viewing figures, and they know they’ll have plenty to choose from as The Traitors has huge fans within the showbiz world,” says a TV insider. They aim to pick stars who possess strategic gameplay skills, survival expertise, and the intuition to uncover backstabbers.

Uncovering the Show’s Success and Future Plans

The first two series of The Traitors has received an overwhelming response with nightly audiences crossing the four million mark and more than 34 million catch-up viewings on BBC iPlayer. This phenomenal success led to the show and 52-year-old presenter Claudia winning accolades throughout 2023 from the National Television Awards, Bafta, and the Royal Television Society.

Additionally, with high expectations for a third series, it’s speculated that a celebrity edition may make an appearance in 2025, riding on the coattails of the triumphant reception of the US version of The Traitors, which features famous faces and noteworthy personalities from various fields.

Exciting Line-up in the Pipeline

While the script is under wraps, anticipation is building around the potential cameo of John Bercow in the US version and participation interest from other celebrities like Scarlett Moffatt, Victoria Coren Mitchell, Adam Woodyatt, Andrew Garfield, and Stephen Fry.

The celebrity version is indeed slated to provide a star-studded experience, aligning with the show’s astronomical success. With momentum building for the upcoming celebrity edition, this spin-off is expected to offer a unique and thrilling experience for fans of the original series.

And that’s a wrap from The Traitors for now – but stay tuned for more updates, gossip, and news about the show’s next big step.