Outraged Man Waves Red Flag at Stay at Home Mom – You Won’t Believe His Response!

Is Being a Stay-At-Home Mom Not a Real Job? The Red Flag Waver Had Something to Say

Dustin Poynter makes it a point to wave a literal red flag at folks who espouse philosophies or do certain things he takes issue with on his TikTok account.

In fact, the “red flag” has become a big part of his personal branding. In one of his latest red flag videos, he took snippets of another person’s video who argued that being a stay-at-home mom isn’t a real job.

In the clip, which has amassed over 763,000 views on the widely-used video-sharing application, Dustin breaks down the man’s arguments and provides responses of his own, much to the elation of numerous other followers on the platform who largely appeared to support Dustin’s messaging.

“Being a stay-at-home mom is not a job whatsoever it’s a privilege,” the man says at the beginning of the video, before the clip cuts to a man running in the middle of the street brandishing a large red flag.

Dustin shouts in his cutaway, “You just described someone with two jobs,” before it cuts back to the stay-at-home-mom-job-denier.

The red flag waver seems to think that the man is misrepresenting his experience in staying at home and that it wasn’t tantamount to the type of work that stay-at-home moms have to do.

The clip cuts back to the mom-job-denier who says: “I was laid off of work for 4 months and I had to stay home and it’s the easiest s— I’ve ever done in my life.”

Flag waver came back to criticize the man’s video: “Oh so you respect them but you diminish their stress and effort without ever experiencing it yourself? What?”

He continued to talk about how he saw how much work these women used to put in daily to ensure he and his siblings were well taken care of.

The flag waver went on, “Listening to constant screaming and meltdowns and most importantly trying not to cause irrevocable physical and psychological harm to an innocent human being who didn’t ask to be here.

there were several folks who responded to his clip and agreed with Dustin's assessment of the man's comments.

Do stay at home parents really have it as hard or harder than folks who have to work full-time jobs? Or do you think that the guy Dustin’s reacting to has a point?