The Tragic Demise Of Luis Quinones, Boxer

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

The Tragic Demise Of Luis Quinones, Boxer

After Luis Quinones’ tragic loss made headlines, heartfelt condolences started to roll in for their beloved boxer. In a statement on their Instagram Story (via Sports IllustratedCuadrilateroBoxing described the young athlete in this way: “exceptional human being.”They added “Luis was passionate about boxing, so much so that he left his hometown of Barrancabermeja to continue his career in Barranquilla and become a national athlete.” One fan on Twitter wrote, “RIP Luis Quinones. May God bless your family during this rough time Champ.”

Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia expressed his grief over Quinones’ death. Tweeting, “It hurts a lot to see leave a young man full of dreams and with a whole future ahead of him.”Jose Munoz (Quinones’ last opponent in boxing before his untimely passing) echoed similar sentiments with his heartbreaking statement. “I never thought that a dream could become a real nightmare,”He wrote, per Marca. “The desire to succeed in life put us both on the same path, but because of those things in life and especially the profession we chose, today you are in a situation that we never imagined.”May Luis Quinones rest in peace.

Latest News

Previous article
Adam Sandler on When He Will Return to SNL as Host and What He Thinks About The Current Era of the Show
Next article
DanMachi season 4, part 2 anime to be released in January 2023

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact