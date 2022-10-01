DanMachi season 4, part 2 anime to be released in January 2023

After several leaks, it is now confirmed that the DanMachi anime’s fourth part 2 will be released in January 2023.

DanMachi (also known as Is it Wrong to try to Pick Up Girls In a Dungeon) is definitely a fan favorite anime. It was featured on the Summer slate and returned for its fourth season.

Sadly, all good things must come to an end and immediately after the credits roll on the episode 11 finale last week, fans immediately began to ask questions about what’s next. Ahead of the release of S4 episode 11, an online leak claimed that season 4 would actually continue with a part 2 in January 2023 – thankfully, this has now been officially confirmed.

DanMachi: Is it wrong to try to pick up girls in a dungeon? season 4, episode 11 scheduledPremiere on Thursday, September 29,Th.

As confirmed by HiDiveThe following international times will see the release of season 4 episode 11.

Pacific Time – 7 AM

Eastern Time – 10 AM

British Time – 3 PM

European Time – 4 PM

India Time – 7:30 PM

Philippine Time – 10 PM

Australia Central Time – 11:30 PM

The official Japanese website has yet to share a synopsis of the episode.

DanMachi season 4 Part 2 anime confirmed for January 20,23

The official Japanese website for DanMachi’s anime adaptation has been online only minutes ago. Confirmed Season 4 Part 2 will be broadcast on January 5, 2023.

According to the official announcement, “Danmachi IV: The Deepest Chapter will be distributed and broadcast from January 2023!”Below is a new key visual as well as an anime trailer.

While fans are delighted by this news, there were indications that season 4 wasn’t yet complete. Popular Twitter page SugoiLITE PostTo social media, June this year, to state that season 4 will air over two courses (slates), and contain 22 episodes.

The page has been updated recently UpdatedThis leak was claimed to be by “TV Anime “DanMachi: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV” (Season 4) – Second Cour subtitled “Deep Chapter: Calamity Arc”; Broadcast begins January 2023.” Whilst any and all anime social media leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt, SugoiLITE is known within the community to be one of the more reputable leakers from the anime industry.

There were other signs that there is more content in the works for season 4 than a direct renewal. For example, very few anime series today have 11 episodes, with the consensus being 12, 13, or 24.

They also included AnimeGeek predicting how “Season 4 Episode 22, will find a stopping point corresponding to light novel Volume 15”Television listings WebsitesAs episode 12 is down “TBA”.

The anime adaptation has not only not covered all the source material yet, but it has been popular enough to warrant another broadcast.

17 complete Tankobon volumes of Fujino Omori’s original light novel series have been PublishedJapan means that there is enough source material to broadcast another broadcast as of September 2022.

DanMachi is also a popular anime series that has been able to attract enough fans worldwide to warrant another season. Ahead of episode 11, the anime series’ recent season was scoring a respectable 4.1/5 on Anime Planet76% AnilistA 7.79/10 on MyAnimeList.

“This anime does a great job with ending episodes, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats wondering what will happen in the next episode. The voice actors, animation, sound effects, and music (OST, OP/ED) remain to be great. If you enjoy the action that the first seasons provided, this season will most definitely be one of your favorites.” – User review, via MAL.

Overall, was only be a matter of time before DanMachi season 4 part 2 was confirmed, with a continuation of the anime series’ fourth broadcast always being the more likely option ahead of episode 11’s release.

By Tom Llewellyn

