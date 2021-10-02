The Tragic Death of Fergie’s Dad Pat

Fergie’s testimony to John Patrick Ferguson was a testament to his influence on her life. InstagramHe was also accompanied by his photographs as a tribute. “You were a coach who fired me up to be ambitious and competitive, while still reminding me Zen-like, that success is in the journey,”The pop star was a fan. “You were a teacher who taught me the freedom of life away from the hustle and bustle of a rigid schedule. You were the epitome of living in the present.”

Fergie shared special memories from her father with her many millions of followers. “You were the best dad a girl could ever ask for. Your spirit was a pillar of positivity. I miss your smiling face, and you waking up saying ‘I feel great! I’m excited for the day!’ I still hear you every morning,”She shared the information at her beginning of her post. Fergie then alluded to all the important relationships her father had by mentioning some of the other names he was known by — “Pat, Padre, Coach, Ferg, Mr. Ferguson, Papa, Grampa, Patrick, and Patricio.”She continued, “but most importantly, You were my Dad.”

The singer ended her tribute with lyrics from the 1971 rock classic. “Stairway to Heaven”Led Zeppelin, a rock band “And if you listen very hard / The tune will come to you at last / When all are one and one is all / To be a rock and not to roll.”