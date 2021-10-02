Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Porsha Wills Quits The Show. Her announcement post is eerily similar to Cynthia Bailey’s Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Porsha.

Rumours of a Atlanta Real HousewivesCast changes have been confirmed. Cynthia Bailey announced that she will be leaving the show, just days after another departure was reported. Since then, Porsha Williams, a co-star, has also announced that she is leaving the show. But first, let’s talk about how the two stars’ posts are weirdly, eerily similar – before we all turn to what this means for the future of the Atlanta Real Housewives.

Bravo fans know that Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams couldn’t possibly be more different. Williams was always laughing and involved in the drama on the Bravo. Atlanta Real HousewivesBailey was far more attentive and considerate. It was a surprise to me that their announcements were almost inverted images. The literal images and words used were also changed. Bailey SubmittedIt was also a “difficult and heartfelt decision not to return”This was what happened next “much thought and consideration.”Williams also said the same in her InstagramPost

This was a hard decision to not only make, it was also one that I had to come to terms with. This is a decision I’ve thought a lot about and I’m confident it’s the right one.

Both Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey also make it a point to thank their higher ups – NBCUniversal, Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen among them. The two posts also hint at their future projects in similar ways. (Bailey refers to them as “new adventures,”Williams considered it to be a “new chapter.”) I want to say that the two Atlanta Real HousewivesStars had similar ideas about how they wanted to use their photos, which are professionally taken, professional shots with neutral backgrounds.

Unfortunately, exit announcements (much as public apologies), often follow the same pattern. This is what I understand. However, the posts of Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams are so similar that I wonder if Bravo wrote them without considering their individual personalities. The more likely scenario is that they are both the. Atlanta Real HousewivesTo reduce bad blood, vets must follow strict PR directives. When NeNe Leakes, the co-star of the show, decided to quit last year, it was not an easy decision.

Technically, Cynthia Bailey’s departure is from the Atlanta Real HousewivesThis was not surprising considering her storylines weren’t very strong. The biggest drama of last season was her bachelorette party (often affectionately called “The Bachelorette Party”). “Strippergate”Kandi Burruss orchestrated the whole thing. Fans had also speculated that Porsha Williams would leave the show because of Strippergate and her surprising engagement to Simon Guobadia.

Porsha Williams’ decision to quit the Atlanta Real HousewivesIt’s not good news for the show’s future after 10 years. The drama has been shaped by her shady moments, and willingness to share the stage with others. Kenya Moore, co-star of the drama, has some great ideas. Andy Cohen, executive producer, said that the move may not be permanent. He wrote on Williams’ goodbye post:

What a run. It was a remarkable evolution. As we discussed, I’m gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye

Andy Cohen probably meant what he said. Because of the dynamic at the Atlanta Real HousewivesPorsha Williams might be put on pause while she is gone. This was Williams’ announcement of her departure.

It will take time to see what dramas are coming next, with new additions or departures. Atlanta Real HousewivesThe series has been on for 14 seasons, and it’s still going strong. There have been many changes to the show. It will be interesting to see how Bravo Series adapts.